Kurt Zouma: West Ham remain interested in signing Chelsea defender

West Ham remain interested in signing Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma.
Chelsea are believed to want around £25m for the 26-year-old France international.
The big stumbling block is the player agreeing to a move to the London Stadium and his personal terms.
- West Ham interested in Jesse Lingard if opportunity arises
- Chelsea transfer rumours: New Jules Kounde bid imminent
Last week, Sky Sports News reported Tottenham are also interested in signing Zouma, who has a contract that runs until 2023.
If a deal cannot be struck, Zouma is happy to remain at Chelsea.
The centre-back, who has been at Chelsea since 2014, has been an unused substitute in the club's opening two Premier League games this season.
He made 36 appearances across all competitions last season but only started eight matches after Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as head coach in January.
