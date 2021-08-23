Kurt Zouma: West Ham remain interested in signing Chelsea defender

Chelsea are believed to want around £25m for the 26-year-old France international, who has been an unused substitute in the club's opening two Premier League games this season under head coach Thomas Tuchel

Monday 23 August 2021 13:46, UK

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma (PA)
Image: Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is yet to feature in the Premier League this season

West Ham remain interested in signing Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma.

Chelsea are believed to want around £25m for the 26-year-old France international.

The big stumbling block is the player agreeing to a move to the London Stadium and his personal terms.

Last week, Sky Sports News reported Tottenham are also interested in signing Zouma, who has a contract that runs until 2023.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win against Arsenal in the Premier League

If a deal cannot be struck, Zouma is happy to remain at Chelsea.

Trending

West Ham United
Leicester City

Monday 23rd August 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

The centre-back, who has been at Chelsea since 2014, has been an unused substitute in the club's opening two Premier League games this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Premier League match between Newcastle and West Ham from St. James' Park

He made 36 appearances across all competitions last season but only started eight matches after Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as head coach in January.

Also See:

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

The £250,000 is up for grabs with Super 6, and as always it is completely free to play. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q