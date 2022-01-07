Michail Antonio signs new two-and-half-year deal at West Ham to extend stay until at least 2024

Michail Antonio has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract that ties him to West Ham until at least the summer of 2024, with the option of another year.

The 31-year-old has scored 55 goals for West Ham since joining from Nottingham Forest in 2015.

Speaking on Friday ahead of the announcement, manager David Moyes said: "We've extended one or two contracts behind the scenes.

"We did Michail's contract about two months ago, but we've also done another couple of players. We've gone about our business quietly, trying to do things behind the scenes and trying to do things correctly."

Antonio, who has scored eight Premier League goals this season, recently returned from a period of self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

Moyes revealed there are further cases in the Hammers camp ahead of Sunday's FA Cup third-round visit of Leeds.

"Like everybody else, we've got a few," he added. "We've done very well at present with it, but I'm sure like everybody else, there's one or two.

"Other than that, we're looking forward to the game and trying to get the players and everybody ready."

The Hammers have a rearranged Premier League match against Norwich on Wednesday night, which Moyes says could force him to pick some fringe players against Leeds.

"I might do," he said. "I'm not really sure yet exactly which way we want to go.

"I think because the Premier League have put the game on Wednesday night, that's changed the whole dynamics of this FA Cup tie.

"We've been given a tough third-round draw, but we had a real tough go in the Carabao Cup too. We've done well in those games and we hope we can do well against Leeds United."

