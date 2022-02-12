Premier League match previews, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off times and how to follow

Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League this Sunday, as Newcastle host Aston Villa and West Ham travel to Leicester, live on Sky Sports.

Team news: Burnley forward Maxwel Cornet will be fit for the visit of Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Cornet went off with cramp in the second half of Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with Manchester United but Sean Dyche said the Ivory Coast international is ready to go again this weekend.

Striker Ashley Barnes made a late substitute appearance in that match on his way back from injury, but left-back Charlie Taylor is expected to miss out again, while winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson and forward Matej Vydra remain out.

Burnley provisional squad Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lowton, Collins, Bardsley, Taylor, Long, Thomas, Cork, Brownhill, Westwood, Stephens, McNeil, Lennon, Weghorst, Cornet, Rodriguez, Barnes.

Forward Sadio Mane is set to return to Liverpool's squad after his victorious return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Captain Jordan Henderson is set to start in midfield after being left out of Thursday's win over Leicester due a minor back problem.

Manager Jurgen Klopp could play Ibrahima Konate at centre-back to rest Joel Matip ahead of next week's Champions League trip to Inter Milan.

Liverpool provisional squad Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Jota, Kelleher, Matip, Tsimikas, Jones, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Mane, Minamino,Gomez, Origi.

Opta stats...

Burnley have won just two of their 15 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D2 L11), winning 2-0 at Turf Moor in August 2016 and 1-0 at Anfield in January last season.

Liverpool have won their last five Premier League games against the side bottom of the table by an aggregate score of 12-0. The Reds have lost two of their 10 such games under Jurgen Klopp (W7 D1), with both coming against Swansea (2-3 in January 2017, 0-1 in January 2018).

Burnley haven't won a home league game on a Sunday since January 2020 (2-1 vs Leicester), with the Clarets drawing four and losing two of their six such games since. Overall, of teams to have played at least 50 Sunday games in the Premier League, Burnley have the lowest win rate on the day in the competition (17 per cent - 10 wins from 58 games).

Burnley have won just one of their last 23 Premier League games (D11 L11), with 10 of their last 15 ending in a draw. Indeed, they've drawn each of their last three league games, last having four consecutive draws back in March 1987 while in the fourth tier.

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson has registered five assists in his last four away Premier League games and has six overall for the Reds on the road this season. The last Liverpool player to assist more than six away goals in a Premier League season was Danny Murphy in the 2002-03 season (Mohamed Salah also has six away assists this season).

Follow Burnley vs Liverpool in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Team news: January signing Kieran Trippier is a doubt for Newcastle's Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Sunday.

The England full-back suffered a calf injury during Tuesday's win over Everton, in which he scored a fine free-kick, and is being assessed, while Villa loanee Matt Targett is ineligible to play against his parent club and Paul Dummett could replace him at left-back if he is fit to return from a hamstring problem.

Newcastle provisional squad Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie, Manquillo, Trippier, Murphy, Dummett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Shelvey, Guimaraes, S. Longstaff, Willock, Fraser, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.

Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who made his debut as a late substitute in midweek, will hope for a first start and fellow new arrival Dan Burn is yet to make a appearance, but defender Federico Fernandez (thigh), midfielder Matt Ritchie (knee) and striker Callum Wilson (calf) are still out.

Emi Buendia is a huge doubt for Aston Villa's trip to the north east.

The forward suffered a hip injury in the 3-3 draw with Leeds and boss Steven Gerrard admits he could miss out but Philippe Coutinho will shrug off the cramp which forced him off on Wednesday.

Ezri Konsa is banned after he was sent off against Leeds while Marvelous Nakamba (knee) is sidelined.

Aston Villa provisional squad Martinez, Olsen, Cash, Mings, Hause, Chambers, Digne, Young, Sanson, Chukwuemeka, Luiz, Ramsey, Chrisene, Iroegbunam, Buendia, McGinn, Coutinho, Traore, Bailey, Ings, Watkins.

Opta stats...

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League home games against Aston Villa (W6 D6) since a 3-0 loss in April 2005. Each of the last three in the competition between the sides at St James' Park has finished 1-1.

Aston Villa are looking to do the double over Newcastle for just the second time in the Premier League, previously doing so in the 2004-05 campaign under David O'Leary.

Newcastle have won their last two Premier League games, having won just one of their first 20 this season. The Magpies are looking to secure three consecutive league victories for the first time since November 2018.

Two of Newcastle's last four Premier League goals have come from a direct free-kick, with Jonjo Shelvey netting against Leeds and Kieran Trippier doing so against Everton. Just two of their previous 116 league goals had come in this fashion.

Philippe Coutinho has been involved in four goals in three Premier League games since joining Aston Villa (2 goals, 2 assists), with the Brazilian averaging a goal involvement every 44 minutes so far for the Villans.

Newcastle United

Aston Villa Sunday 13th February 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, or follow in our dedicated live match blog featuring in-game highlights. Full match highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at the final whistle.

Team news: Tottenham are still without Eric Dier as they face Wolves on Sunday. The defender has an ongoing thigh issue and is joined in the treatment room by Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee).

New signings Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur could both start, having twice come off the bench in the last two games.

Tottenham provisional squad Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Doherty, Tanganga, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Winks, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.

Wolves are assessing Hee-Chan Hwang and Joao Moutinho ahead of the trip to north London.

Forward Hwang felt a back spasm in the build-up to Thursday's 1-0 home loss to Arsenal, while midfielder Moutinho missed the game because of a calf issue.

Pedro Neto (knee), Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) and Willy Boly (calf) remain unavailable.

Wolves provisional squad Sa, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Coady, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Saiss, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Jimenez, Podence, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Hwang, Campbell.

Opta stats...

Following their 1-0 win at Molineux earlier in the season, Tottenham are looking to secure their first league double over Wolves since the 2003-04 campaign.

Wolves have won two of their last three away league games against Spurs (L1), as many as they had in their previous 15 visits (D5 L8). However, they did lose this exact fixture 2-0 last season.

Eight of the 15 Premier League meetings between Tottenham and Wolves have been won by the away side (53 per cent). Of all fixtures to have been played at least 15 times in the competition, only Leicester vs Manchester City has been won by the visitors more often (55 per cent - 12/22).

Having been unbeaten in their first nine Premier League games under Antonio Conte, Tottenham have now lost their last two. The Italian hasn't lost three consecutive league games since November 2009, while at Atalanta.

No side has conceded fewer away Premier League goals this season than Wolves (8, level with Chelsea and Manchester City). Goalkeeper Jose Sa is conceding a goal every 124 minutes in away Premier League games, the second-best average of any goalkeeper to play 10+ games in the competition's history, behind only Ederson (one every 127 minutes).

Follow Tottenham vs Wolves in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Team news: Leicester remain without several key players for the visit of West Ham.

Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Timothy Castagne and Ryan Bertrand are all out for Brendan Rodgers.

Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes could be recalled after being second-half substitutes in the 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Thursday.

Leicester provisional squad Schmeichel, Ward, Amartey, Justin, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Thomas, Pereira, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Choudhury, Maddison, Barnes, Tielemans, Ndidi, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Lookman, Daka.

Kurt Zouma will be available for West Ham despite the ongoing furore about mistreating his cat.

Fellow centre-half Angelo Ogbonna is still on the sidelines with cruciate damage. Wing-back Arthur Masuaku also misses out with a knee injury.

West Ham provisional squad Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio, Areola, Johnson, Fredericks, Diop, Lanzini, Noble, Kral, Vlasic, Yarmolenko, Okoflex.

Opta stats...

Leicester have conceded at least three goals in each of their last three Premier League meetings with West Ham (L3), losing this exact fixture 3-0 last season.

West Ham have scored in 90 per cent of their Premier League games against Leicester (26/29) - their highest ratio against an opponent they've faced more than 10 times in the competition.

West Ham have made fewer changes to their starting XI than any other side in the Premier League this season (28). They've named an unchanged side on eight occasions this term (a league high), only doing so more often in a single campaign in the competition in 1993-94 (13) and 2008-09 (12).

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has lost each of his last three meetings with David Moyes in all competitions - the only managers he's lost four in a row against in his career are Sir Alex Ferguson (2011-2013) and Carlo Ancelotti (2014-2020).

Jarrod Bowen has been involved in more goals in all competitions than any other West Ham player this season (19 - 11 goals, 8 assists). The last Englishman to score more than Bowen's 11 in a single campaign with the Hammers as a top-flight club was Carlton Cole in 2008-09 (12).

Watch Leicester vs West Ham live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, or follow in our dedicated live match blog featuring in-game highlights. Full match highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at the final whistle.

Leicester City

West Ham United Sunday 13th February 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

