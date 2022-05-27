Tomas Soucek: West Ham not looking to sell midfielder this summer with Czech integral part of David Moyes' plans

West Ham are not looking to sell midfielder Tomas Soucek this summer amid reports they were listening to offers for him.

Sky Sports News understands the 27-year-old remains an integral part of manager David Moyes' plans moving forward.

The Czech Republic international has two years left on his contract with the option of a further year.

Soucek has been a key part of West Ham's success under Moyes since signing in January 2020, initially on a loan deal from Slavia Prague.

He joined the Hammers permanently in July 2020 for a fee of £15m, on top of the £4m loan fee Slavia had already received.

Soucek made 51 appearances this season in all competitions for West Ham and scored six goals.

Yarmolenko and Fredericks to leave West Ham

West Ham have confirmed Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko will follow Mark Noble out of the London Stadium when his contract expires next month.

The 32-year-old forward never managed to hold down a place in David Moyes' side and will now be looking for a new club from June 30.

Yarmolenko joined the Hammers from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 and went on to score 13 goals in 86 appearances for the club.

His most lasting contribution was also a highly emotional one as he scored an extra-time winner against Sevilla to send West Ham into the Europa League quarter-final having returned from a period of time off following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Noble had already announced this season, his 18th at West Ham, would be his last as he plans to retire and the former skipper's release was officially confirmed when the club published their retained list.

Full-back Ryan Fredericks will also leave when his deal runs out, as will experienced goalkeeper David Martin - the 36-year-old not having featured for the first team since January 2020.

West Ham have made "initial enquiries" with Jesse Lingard's representatives over signing the Manchester United midfielder on a free transfer.

Lingard's contract at Manchester United is expiring this summer.

The England international scored nine goals while on a six-month loan at West Ham in the 2020/21 season while Newcastle tried to sign Lingard in the January transfer window.

Earlier this month, interim United manager Ralf Rangnick dismissed criticism from Lingard's brother after he failed to give the midfielder an Old Trafford farewell against Brentford.

Newcastle and West Ham both tried to sign Lingard on deadline day in January, but the United board decided not to sanction a transfer.

The forward wants regular first-team football so he can play his way into Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of this year's World Cup.

Lingard started just four matches for United this season with his final appearance coming as a substitute in the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on April 23.

