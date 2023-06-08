Declan Rice after Europa Conference League win: Others will decide my future, I love this club

Declan Rice declared his love for West Ham following their Europa Conference League victory but admitted he does not know whether he will still be at the club next season.

Jarrod Bowen's dramatic last-minute goal secured the Hammers a 2-1 win over Fiorentina as the Hammers secured a first piece of silverware since 1980's FA Cup, and a first European trophy since 1965, on a historic and emotional night in Prague.

Lifting the trophy could be Rice's last act as a West Ham player with speculation rife that a summer move away is on the cards.

Moyes said last month there is a chance Rice could leave - provided the price is right as it is believed the midfielder has a "gentleman's agreement" that he can move in the summer - provided West Ham receive an offer worth £120m, be that in a transfer fee or a transfer fee plus players. Arsenal are interested, as are Bayern Munich.

But after his side's win in Prague, Rice said he did not know if he has played his last game for the club, saying it will be up to "the people above" to decide his future.

"I've still got two years left," Rice told Sky Sports News.

"There's so much speculation - I see it all the time - but I can't help that. That comes with playing football every day and doing what I do.

"My focus, and it has been since the World Cup, is to win this trophy and keep West Ham in the Premier League."

He added: "I genuinely don't know what's happening at the minute. That is my honest answer.

"To read it myself [the speculation], it's actually getting quite boring. Who knows what is going to happen? It's flattering to be wanted by a lot of clubs but the badge on my chest is West Ham.

"I've still got two years left on my contract and ultimately it is up to the people above."

It could be a memorable way to sign off for Rice, with speculation rife he could leave the London Stadium this summer but with the legacy of becoming only the third captain, along with Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds, to lift silverware in the club's 128-year history.

The England midfielder has a year left on his contract, and West Ham hold the option of another.

Rice told BT Sport: "It's not a goodbye yet. Look at the moment there's a lot of speculation about my future.

"There is interest from other clubs, that's out there, but ultimately I've still got two years left at West Ham.

"There hasn't been nothing yet [offers]. Let's wait and see, who knows.

"I love every minute of it here, you can see the smile on my face. It's not about that [on Wednesday night], it's about celebrating and that's what I'm going to do now."

On becoming the first West Ham player to lift a major trophy for 43 years, Rice added: "Honestly, it means absolutely everything.

"The lads have been so on it. We had a real belief, I'm not just happy for us, the manager, but these fans, the staff - no one knows the work they put in. The chefs, player liaisons, I'm just as happy for myself as I am for them. I'm so, so happy."

He added to Sky Sports News: "To win this for this club is just another level. I don't think it's going to hit for me for a while but what we've done as a group is so special.

"I'm lost for words.

"When I started at West Ham 10 years ago I never thought I'd be captain of the club and then tonight, to go on and lift the trophy it's another level now."

'Rice can go to any club in the world' Former West Ham striker Tony Cottee admits the club face a summer of big decisions, with the future of captain Rice up in the air.



“It’s a big summer for the club. I think everyone will have to take a deep breath and we have to see what happens,” Cottee told talkSPORT.



“I want Declan to stay and I think every single supporter wants him to stay but he will be sought after, he can go to any club in the world.



“The club will have to make a decision. Give him whatever he wants, a six, seven-year contract. He is up there with Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds as the only player to lift a trophy.”

