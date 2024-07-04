Max Kilman transfer: West Ham have improved offer in region of £40m accepted by Wolves

West Ham have had an improved offer in the region of £40m for defender Max Kilman accepted by Wolves.

The Hammers had an opening £25m bid rejected by Wolves last month for their captain, which fell considerably short of the Molineux club's valuation.

But West Ham have upped their offer by around £15m and have found an agreement with Wolves over a move for the 27-year-old.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wolves manager Gary O'Neil and captain Max Kilman face a line up of five random footballers, one of them is a current or former professional, four of them are imposters. Can the duo figure out who the genuine pro is?

New Irons boss Julen Lopetegui is now set to be reunited with Kilman, whom he managed in his nine months in charge at Wolves.

Kilman is set to depart Molineux after six years at the club having joined from non-League Maidenhead United in August 2018.

Kilman, who has made 151 appearances in all competitions for the club, only signed a new Wolves long-term contract less than 12 months ago following interest from Napoli last summer.

West Ham could sign two centre-backs this summer

Image: Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is a West Ham summer target

West Ham could be in the market for two central defenders in this summer's transfer window.

Nayef Aguerd's future at the club is uncertain amid strong interest from Saudi Arabia and Angelo Ogbonna left at the end of his contract.

Internal discussions continue over whether they will go back in for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo after having a €30m (£25.4m) bid rejected by the French club.

West Ham are also in talks with Lyon over the signing of Republic of Ireland international defender Jake O'Brien.

Last month, the Hammers saw a deal to sign Flamengo defender Fabricio Bruno break down over personal terms.

