Niclas Fullkrug: West Ham sign Borussia Dortmund striker

West Ham have completed the signing of Borussia Dortmund forward Niclas Fullkrug.

The striker has signed a four-year contract and the fee is understood to be in the region of £27.5m.

The Hammers tried to sign Fullkrug last summer from Werder Bremen, however the 31-year-old moved instead to Dortmund, where he scored 15 goals in 43 appearances, with three coming in the Champions League as the Bundesliga side reached the final.

"I'm delighted to be here, and I can't wait to get out on the pitch with my new teammates," Fullkrug told the club's website.

"I think the Premier League is the best league in the world, and for me it is the right time to move over to England and play for a big Club like West Ham.

"I have been thinking about West Ham for a long time now - I know the technical director Tim Steidten very well, because we have history at Werder Bremen together, and I have watched some games and seen how much quality there is in the team.

Image: Fullkrug with West Ham technical director Tim Steidten. Credit: West Ham United.

"The chance to play under the head coach [Julen Lopetegui] is also really exciting. His playing style is important for me, and I am confident that under him I will be able to perform at my best, and score lots of goals.

"I love being close to supporters, and I'm really looking forward to meeting the West Ham fans. I have a very good feeling at the moment - I'm strong, fit and in shape - and I just want to get out there and start playing for them."

The German international becomes West Ham's fifth summer signing following the arrivals of defender Max Kilman, winger Luis Guilherme, Wes Foderingham and Crysencio Summerville.

Meanwhile, there is growing optimism West Ham can also strike a deal with Manchester United for right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the club are in advanced talks to sign Argentine midfielder Guido Rodriguez, who is a free agent after leaving Real Betis in the summer.

'Fullkrug can become cult hero after amazing rise'

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

"At 31 years old, Niclas Fullkrug's journey to the Premier League has been a long time coming but this is someone capable of becoming a fan-favourite quickly. West Ham's move for the Borussia Dortmund striker will bring a German cult hero to English football.

"Since becoming Germany's oldest debutant in a generation in 2022, he has scored 13 goals for his country, the majority of those coming as a substitute. It is a plan B already so tried and trusted that perhaps it would be more accurate just to call it the plan.

"He won over a nation. Now he hopes to do the same at West Ham. They like a mercurial talent in east London but there is a love too for the workhorse, the man who looks like he has taken the super-soldier serum and swaggered straight from stand to pitch."

