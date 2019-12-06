Watford close to appointing Nigel Pearson

Nigel Pearson is in talks with Watford following Quique Sanchez Flores' sacking

Nigel Pearson is in talks to become the new Watford manager, with a deal close to being agreed, Sky Sports News understands.

Watford sacked Quique Sanchez Flores on Sunday with the club bottom of the Premier League.

It is understood Pearson, who famously avoided the drop with Leicester in 2015 before their title-winning season, is in line to take over at Vicarage Road.

The 56-year-old most recently endured an 18-month stint in Belgium with second division side OH Leuven, before being sacked in February.

Hayden Mullins is currently caretaker boss Watford and took charge of the side during their 2-0 defeat at Leicester on Wednesday night.

The Hornets previously held unsuccessful talks with former Athletic Bilbao boss Jose Angel Ziganda, with Chris Hughton and Paul Clement also in contention for the role.

Watford currently sit bottom of the Premier League table after 15 games, seven points from safety.