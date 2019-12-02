Watford hold unsuccessful talks with ex-Athletic Bilbao boss Jose Angel Ziganda

Watford have held talks with former Athletic Bilbao boss Jose Angel Ziganda - but it is understood he is no longer under consideration to succeed Quique Sanchez Flores.

As the Hornets consider a number of candidates for their vacant head coach role, the club spoke to the 53-year-old ex-Bilbao centre-forward on Tuesday.

Chris Hughton and Paul Clement remain among those under consideration but it is now looking increasingly unlikely either will emerge as the front-runner as things stand.

Reports elsewhere suggest ex-Bayer Leverkusen and Beijing Guoan boss Roger Schmidt has turned down the chance to come to Vicarage Road.

After the club initially claimed Flores' replacement was "imminent", they are now understood to be relaxed over the time-frame to replace him following setbacks in the process.

Despite wanting to secure a successor quickly, Watford are also fully aware of the importance of getting the right person that can make a positive impact on their season.

Sky Sports News has been told they are very happy with interim boss Hayden Mullins, who oversaw a positive and intense training session on Monday morning and will take the team to Leicester on Wednesday.

The former Crystal Palace and West Ham midfielder is viewed internally as a capable option before the new boss is brought in.

Watford are considering an appointment just until the end of the season, Sky Sports News understands, and that may not suit all candidates for the job.