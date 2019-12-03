Hayden Mullins confident Watford can avoid relegation

0:35 Interim Watford boss Hayden Mullins says the club have enough time to build momentum and avoid relegation from the Premier League Interim Watford boss Hayden Mullins says the club have enough time to build momentum and avoid relegation from the Premier League

Hayden Mullins insists Watford have the ability to remain in the Premier League amid an uncertain stage in their season, following the sacking of a second head coach.

The U23 coach has been placed in interim charge by the club for the trip to face Leicester on Wednesday, after Quique Sanchez Flores was dismissed on Sunday - 85 days into his second spell in charge.

Mullins says it is an "absolute honour" to take charge of Watford, where he has coached for the past three years, as he bids to lead the club to just their second league victory of the campaign.

Asked if Watford can retain their Premier League status, Mullins replied: "Any team can. If we put a run together, mathematically where we are in the league it definitely isn't out of the question."

Watford face Leicester in Hayden Mullins' first game in temporary charge

Watford sit bottom of the table with eight points - six adrift of safety ahead of the midweek fixtures - but Mullins referred to past experience as a player as reason why survival cannot yet still be achieved.

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights as Watford were beaten 2-1 by fellow strugglers Southampton at the weekend FREE TO WATCH: Highlights as Watford were beaten 2-1 by fellow strugglers Southampton at the weekend

"I have been in positions before with my time as a player at West Ham where we were in a very difficult position and we went on a very good run, a little bit later than now and we ended up pulling together and we got out of it," he said.

Mullins was part of the West Ham squad that avoided relegation from the Premier League in the 2006-07 season, dubbed the 'The Great Escape'

"Anything is possible. We start with the next game. Our focus is on Leicester, what we can get out of the game, and we will take it from there."

Mullins says he has not been given indication as to how long he will take temporary charge, but is not viewing it as an audition opportunity with the club hierarchy continuing their process into the appointment of a new permanent boss.

"It is an ongoing process, part of a club appointment that they are looking for. I am not part of that," he added.

Mullins will be joined by Graham Stack (left) in the dugout at the King Power Stadium

"The role that I am given tomorrow is a fantastic role for me personally and one that I am really looking forward to."

Mullins has taken charge of training alongside Graham Stack, head of academy goalkeeping, for the past two days and praised the squad for their "first class" reaction to the managerial upheaval.

Leicester are eight points behind league leaders Liverpool after a run of six wins in a row, but Mullins is not daunted by the task of facing Brendan Rodgers' side.

Leicester are in great form under Brendan Rodgers this season

"It is a challenge. But we have got a group of players at Watford that are a very good squad and they have proved last year and in previous years they are a very good side," Mullins said.

"We know what the challenge is with Leicester. We respect them - they are a fantastic football side at the moment.

"They are in a very good rhythm, but us as a side we know that we possess players in our side that can go there and do a really good job."

