Xisco Munoz: Watford head coach urges side to 'enjoy the process' with club on brink of Premier League return

Watford head coach Xisco Munoz has urged his players to focus and "enjoy the process" with the club on the brink of an immediate return to the Premier League.

Victory over already promoted Norwich on Tuesday night means Watford require a maximum of three points from their remaining three Championship matches to secure automatic promotion.

The Hornets host Millwall at Vicarage Road on Saturday, eight points ahead of third-placed Bournemouth, and Xisco believes they owe it to themselves and their fans to ensure that high standards are maintained.

"The mood is always perfect in the training ground and we have a responsibility from the first game until the last game," Xisco said.

"We play at home, we have a very good challenge and this our reward, this is our responsibility, and it is important we enjoy the process.

"We had a good recovery, Kiko (Femenia) is back and we have all the players ready for the next game.

"The most important thing is focusing on the game. We have a good opponent and the most important thing is to have a big focus."

Watford have been in imperious form in 2021 and Xisco, who only arrived at Watford in December as the replacement for Vladimir Ivic, is well aware of the role the club's board have played.

Retaining the core of the side that got relegated from the Premier League last season, including club captain Troy Deeney and record signing Ismaila Sarr, has proved pivotal on and off the pitch.

Image: Xisco will guide Watford to promotion with victory against Millwall

Xisco even benefited from the arrival of free agent acquisitions Carlos Sanchez and Achraf Lazaar, who added a combination of experience and competition for places.

"I think the club were very good, not only in the first part of the season but also in December when I came," he added.

"They gave good solutions and the team always get better and they gave me more options. I am very happy with the management for the situation because it was perfect and I always have solutions."