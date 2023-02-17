Behind the Whistle: Chris Foy explains latest EFL decisions including Preston and QPR calls

Former referee Chris Foy also examines decisions made in League One between Cambridge and Cheltenham, Derby County and Lincoln City, and Sheffield Wednesday and Morecambe as well as the League Two game between Doncaster and Barrow
Friday 17 February 2023
Incident: Potential serious foul play (Preston)
Decision: Red card awarded (Preston)
Foy says: "Once a player commits to a challenge, there has to be a degree of control and from an officials' point of view, you must always have player safety in mind as it's of paramount importance.
"In this instance, the speed of which the Preston player makes the tackle, combined with the action of a straight leg and leading with the studs does endanger the opponent, so a red card being shown was the correct decision in my opinion."
Incident: Potential penalty - handball (QPR)
Decision: Penalty awarded (QPR)
Foy says: "In this situation, both the defender and attacker jump for the ball inside the area, however the positioning of the defender's arm - in an unnatural position and raised - gives the official little option but to award a penalty to the attacking team."
Incident: Penalty appeal (Cambridge United)
Decision: Penalty awarded (Cambridge United)
Foy says: "I think this decision is certainly not clearly wrong, but it does look like the attacker initiates the contact by coming across the defender.
"There is contact made between the defender and the attacker, but in hindsight, I feel the better outcome would have been to let the play continue, given it was the actions of the attacker that led to the contact, rather than the other way around."
Incident: Potential offside (Lincoln City)
Decision: Goal awarded (Lincoln City)
Foy says: "These are difficult decisions to make for any official having to focus not only on the attacker taking the initial shot but also the eventual goalscorer who is coming back from an offside position.
"On this occasion, it looks like goalscorer is indeed ahead of the deepest defender, and therefore the goal should have been disallowed for an offside."
Incident: Potential offside (Sheffield Wednesday)
Decision: Goal awarded (Sheffield Wednesday)
Foy says: "It's another incredibly tight offside decision, which deflects off multiple players before finding the back of the net.
"We have the benefit of replays after the game, and it does look like a very good decision from the officials, with Morecambe's No 5 the deepest outfield player and therefore playing the eventual goalscorer onside."
Incident: Possible foul before goal (Doncaster Rovers)
Decision: Goal awarded (Doncaster Rovers)
Foy says: "There is definite contact made between the attacker and the defender before the goal is scored, so this now comes down to the officials' interpretation of the threshold.
"In this instance, I do think the actions of the attacker - two hands into the back - impacts the ability of the defender to play the ball. I would suggest that in isolation a foul could have been given and the goal disallowed."