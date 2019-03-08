Sky Bet Championship fixtures live on Sky Sports: Leeds vs Sheffield Wednesday added

Leeds face Sheffield Wednesday in front of the Sky Sports cameras in April

Sky Sports has announced another televised Championship fixture for April, with promotion-chasing Leeds facing Sheffield Wednesday in a Yorkshire derby.

Marcelo Bielsa's side will take on Steve Bruce's Owls on Saturday, April 13 in a 5.30pm kick-off at Elland Road.

Sky Sports has already confirmed several other showdowns in April as the race for the Premier League gathers pace, with Leeds' top-two rivals Norwich and Sheffield United also playing in front of the cameras.

Teemu Pukki's Norwich face QPR, Reading and Wigan in front of the Sky cameras in April

Norwich's games against QPR (12.30pm, April 6) and Wigan (midday, April 14) plus Sheffield United's trip to Birmingham (7.45pm, April 10) will be live on Sky Sports Football, with a meeting between play-off hopefuls Bristol City and West Brom (7.45pm, April 9) also on the schedule.

Leeds' trips to Reading (8pm, March 12) and Preston (7.45pm, April 9), Nottingham Forest's home match with Aston Villa (7.45pm, March 13) and Norwich versus Reading (7.45pm, April 10) will also be available on the Sky Sports Action channel and the Sky Sports Football red button.

On March 12 and 13 you will also be able to see every Championship game live on the red button or mobile app.

Confirmed Championship games live on Sky

(7.45pm kick-off unless otherwise stated)

March 8: Norwich vs Swansea

March 10: Birmingham vs Aston Villa (midday)

March 12: Bristol City vs Ipswich

March 12: Blackburn vs Wigan*, Sheffield United vs Brentford*, Bolton vs Sheffield Wednesday (8pm)*, Reading vs Leeds (8pm)**

March 13: Norwich vs Hull

March 13: Birmingham vs Millwall*, Derby vs Stoke*, Middlesbrough vs Preston*, Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa**, QPR vs Rotherham*, West Brom vs Swansea (8pm)*

March 16: Leeds vs Sheffield United (12.30pm)

March 29: West Brom vs Birmingham (8pm)

March 30: Middlesbrough vs Norwich (5.30pm)

April 6: Norwich City vs QPR (12.30pm)

April 9: Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

April 9: Preston North End vs Leeds United**

April 10: Birmingham City v Sheffield United

April 10: Norwich City v Reading**

April 13: Leeds vs Sheffield Wednesday (5.30pm)

April 14: Wigan vs Norwich (midday)

* on Sky Sports Football red button

** on Sky Sports Action

See a full list of fixtures on Sky here