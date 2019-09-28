Championship highlights and round-up: Derby end turbulent week with victory

Derby County's Jamie Paterson celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game

Derby brought some positivity to the end of a turbulent week by earning their first Sky Bet Championship win since the opening game of the season against Birmingham.

Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett were charged with drink-driving after a car crash on Tuesday evening, with captain Richard Keogh sustaining a season-ending knee injury during the incident.

Lawrence and Bennett were not in the matchday squad for the clash as the club carries out an internal investigation into the "alcohol-related incident", but matters on the pitch seemed brighter for the Rams following their 3-2 triumph over Birmingham.

It only took two minutes for the Derby fans to start celebrating as Chris Martin slotted home Duane Holmes' cross, an advantage they held on to at half-time.

Martyn Waghorn doubled their lead five minutes after the restart, but Gary Gardner headed home six minutes later to halve the deficit before Birmingham drew level through Ivan Sunjic's superb strike.

The Blues had a chance to take the lead for the first time but Kelle Roos saved Lukas Jutkiewicz's spot-kick in the 69th minute, and the hosts sealed victory courtesy of Jamie Paterson's composed finish.

West Brom moved to the Championship summit after their 2-0 victory over QPR in the early kick-off at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Nathan Ferguson fired the Baggies in front with his first senior goal in the 54th minute, drilling a long-range effort into the bottom left corner.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men when Yoann Barbet was shown a straight red for a professional foul in the 83rd minute, with Matheus Pereira curling the resultant free-kick through the wall and into the net to wrap up victory for Slaven Bilic's side - who climbed above Nottingham Forest after their 3-2 triumph at Stoke on Friday evening.

Huddersfield remain without a win since relegation from the Premier League following a 1-1 draw against 10-man Millwall.

Fraizer Campbell scored his first goal for the club to put the hosts ahead but Matt Smith equalised four minutes before the break.

Shane Ferguson was sent off with 10 minutes remaining to give the Terriers hope of victory, but they had to settle for one point which was enough to leapfrog Stoke at the foot of the table.

Swansea missed their chance to climb to the top after conceding a last-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Reading.

Borja Baston's sixth goal of the season in the third minute looked to have won it for the Swans, but Andy Yiadom earned Reading their point at the Liberty Stadium.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk celebrated a 4-1 victory at former club Middlesbrough. All five goals came inside 34 minutes in an entertaining first half at the Riverside Stadium.

The Owls raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to an Adam Clayton own goal and Dominic Iorfa header inside the opening six minutes.

Paddy McNair halved the deficit with a powerful half-volley before Adam Reach restored the two-goal cushion inside an exciting opening 23 minutes, with Steven Fletcher adding a fourth.

Preston and Bristol City shared six goals in an enthralling 3-3 draw at Deepdale.

Taylor Moore and Andreas Weimann headed Bristol City into a 2-0 lead before Paul Gallagher halved the arrears from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time.

North End earned a second penalty six minutes after the break, and it was Daniel Johnson who had the honour of levelling the scores. Nathan Baker put the Robins back in front but Patrick Bauer earned Preston a point to keep them in the play-off places.

Leeds also missed the chance to move to the top of the table following a 1-0 defeat at Charlton thanks to Macauley Bonne's first goal for the club.

Luton secured their first success in three league games with a 2-1 away win at Blackburn, James Collins and Lewis Travis trading goals before Matthew Pearson's winner (57).

Cardiff scored a stoppage-time equaliser in their 2-2 draw at Hull. Danny Ward got it, seconds after Jordy De Wijs thought he had won it for Hull. Earlier, Robert Glatzel cancelled out Kamil Grosicki's opener.