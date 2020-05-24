Championship News

More from Football

Championship: Two people at one club test positive in first coronavirus testing round

Two positive cases returned from 1014 tests

Last Updated: 24/05/20 12:22pm

Championship clubs are due to resume training on Monday
Championship clubs are due to resume training on Monday

Two people at one Championship club have tested positive following the first round of the league's coronavirus testing.

The initial testing of Championship players, coaches and backroom staff took place on Thursday and Friday, with second-tier clubs due to resume training on Monday.

The EFL confirmed that 1014 players and club staff from all 24 Championship clubs were tested and reiterated the identity of the positive cases would not be provided.

"Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities," read an EFL statement.

Also See:

"The EFL will continue to make regular and relevant announcements as appropriate in respect of the testing programme to support competition integrity and transparency."

More to follow...

