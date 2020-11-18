EFL to allow teams five substitutions from Friday

The EFL will allow five substitutions in Friday's Sky Bet Championship fixture between Coventry and Birmingham City

Wednesday 18 November 2020 10:03, UK

Troy Deeney replaces Andre Gray for Watford in their Sky Bet Championship match against Coventry City
Image: EFL clubs will be able to make up to five substitutions from Friday

EFL clubs have voted to allow teams five substitutions per match, starting on Friday in the Sky Bet Championship game between Coventry and Birmingham.

