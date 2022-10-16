Groundsmen saw goals down to size at Hull City, delaying kick-off in Birmingham clash

The tools were out for Hull City's groundsmen at the MKM Stadium on Sunday, with the goals found to be too big ahead of their game against Birmingham.

The goals were two inches too big ahead of the Sky Bet Championship fixture, leading to club staff getting their saws out to make sure the structures met the measurement guidelines.

Referee Leigh Doughty and his officials made the decision around 30 minutes before the scheduled start at 3pm, with kick-off eventually delayed by 20 minutes with the Hawkeye system that powers goal line technology also needing to be recalibrate.

A statement on the Tigers' official Twitter account said: "Kick-off this afternoon has been delayed to 3:20pm.

"The match officials have informed the club that the goal posts need to be readjusted and HawkEye recalibrated before the match can start."

Image: HawkEye had to be recalibrated at the MKM Stadium after the goals were sawed down to size

The incident came after Leeds' Premier League game against Arsenal at Elland Road was delayed for a significant period after a local power outage saw the VAR systems temporarily taken offline.

Hull currently sit a point outside the Championship relegation places, with their start to the season seeing Shota Arveladze dismissed at the end of September. Andy Dawson remains in interim charge.

Birmingham are two points ahead of Hull - 16 on the board so far - and went into the game in 18th place.