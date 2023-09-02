EFL goals and round-up: Preston go top | Hull beat Leicester

Will Keane's double secured Preston a 2-0 win at Stoke and sent his side top of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Keane, a summer signing from Wigan, scored his third and fourth goals of the season in the space of six minutes early in the second half.

He converted from the penalty spot after Wouter Burger's foul on Duane Holmes, who then assisted for Keane's second as the Lilywhites made it four straight league wins after their opening-day draw at Bristol City.

Freddie Ladapo fired a second-half double as Ipswich fought back from 2-0 down to beat Coventry 3-2 at Portman Road to climb up to second.

Aaron Ramsey and Joe Ralls struck either side of the break to put Cardiff in control, but Ipswich responded through Nathan Broadhead and Ladapo equalised before heading the winner.

Leicester's six-game winning start in all competitions was halted by Hull, for whom Manchester City loanee Liam Delap scored the only goal.

Leicester went closest to an equaliser when Issahaku Fatawu's second-half shot hit a post.

Birmingham maintained their unbeaten league start as on-loan Fulham forward Jay Stansfield's second-half equaliser earned them a 1-1 home draw against Millwall, who had led through Kevin Nisbet's early free-kick.

Blues striker Scott Hogan saw his penalty in first-half stoppage time saved by Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

Southampton's unbeaten league start came to a shuddering halt as they were thrashed 5-0 at Sunderland.

Jack Clarke and Pierre Ekwah put the Black Cats 2-0 up inside seven minutes and Ekwah added his second before the break.

Bradley Dack made it 4-0 soon after the restart and 16-year-old Chris Rigg completed the scoring when becoming Sunderland's youngest league goalscorer in time added on.

Bristol City came from behind to win 2-1 at Swansea, who are still winless after their first five league matches.

Liam Cullen gave the Swans a half-time lead before the Robins hit back with goals from Mark Sykes and Sam Bell before Ben Cabango headed against a post for the hosts.

Norwich slipped to their first defeat of the season, losing 2-1 at Rotherham.

The Millers led 2-0 at the interval through Dexter Lembikisa and Jordan Hugill's header and although Christian Fassnacht replied for the Canaries, the hosts held on for their first win of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday secured their first point of the season after frustrating Yorkshire rivals Leeds in a 0-0 draw at Elland Road.

Matt Godden fired a late equaliser after missing a first-half penalty as Coventry were held by Watford in a six-goal thriller.

Milan van Ewijk's free-kick cancelled out Mileta Rajovic's opener for the Hornets, who regained the lead through Silva Matheus Martins before Wesley Hoedt's own goal.

Watford led for a third time after Rajovic notched his second before Godden's late equaliser.

Andre Dozzell and Jack Colback scored in either half as QPR won 2-0 at Middlesbrough and Plymouth beat Blackburn 3-0 at Home Park, with Finn Azaz, Ryan Hardie and Luke Cundle on target.

Huddersfield registered their first win of the season thanks to Jack Rudoni's stoppage-time winner after John Swift had cancelled out Delano Burgzorg's first-half opener for the visitors.

Sky Bet League One

Ryan Trevitt fired Exeter to the top of the League One table on goal difference as leaders Oxford suffered a day to forget.

Trevitt's 75th-minute strike was enough to secure a 1-0 win at Burton for the Grecians, who like Bolton, Stevenage and Port Vale, leapfrogged the U's, beaten 2-1 at home by the Valiants in a dramatic finish having been reduced to nine men.

Alex Iacovitti put Vale ahead after striker Mark Harris' 63rd-minute dismissal for violent conduct and although Greg Leigh levelled at the end, he too departed prematurely for a second bookable offence before substitute Alfie Devine won it from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time.

Tyrese Fornah's own goal handed Bolton a 2-1 win over Derby after Conor Hourihane and Dion Charles had traded penalties and Rams goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith had been sent off for handling outside his area.

Goals from Manchester United loanee Charlie McNeill, Dan Sweeney and Nick Freeman eased Stevenage to a 3-0 victory at Leyton Orient

Portsmouth came from behind to beat Peterborough 3-1 despite having Joe Morrell sent off late on, but Lincoln had to make do with a point after Bristol Rovers substitute Josh Grant equalised in added time to clinch a 1-1 draw.

At the other end of the table, a Tom Bayliss own goal and Joe Garner's effort in added time handed promoted Carlisle a first win of the season, but Fleetwood's woes continued as Alfie May's double saw Charlton fight back from 1-0 down to beat them 2-1.

Elsewhere, Kenneth Dougall came off the bench to clinch a 2-1 victory for Blackpool over Wigan - their first in the league since opening day - while Barnsley emerged from their trip to bottom-of-the-table Cheltenham 2-0 to the good and Wycombe won 1-0 at Northampton.

Sky Bet League Two

Macaulay Langstaff's second-half double eased Notts County to the top of League Two, courtesy of a 3-1 home win over Accrington.

Previous leaders MK Dons took an eighth-minute lead through Jonathan Leko at Crewe but ultimately succumbed 3-1 to goals from Conor Thomas, Courtney Baker-Richardson and Chris Long after the break.

Niall Maher and Gavan Holohan gave Grimsby a 2-0 win over Gillingham and Kian Spence's long-range effort kept Barrow on track with a 1-0 win at Harrogate.

James Tilley's first-half double was only enough to claim a point for AFC Wimbledon at Newport as Will Evans and Omar Bogle ensured it ended 2-2.

The game of the day in the fourth tier came at Stockport, where the home side led Crawley 2-0, but trailed 3-2 with a minute remaining before substitute Isaac Olaofe levelled.

Aaron Hayden's header secured a 1-0 win for promoted Wrexham at struggling Tranmere, and Harvey Bunker's lone strike did the same job for Forest Green at Sutton.

Elsewhere, there were 1-0 home wins for for Walsall against Colchester and Morecambe against Salford, while Swindon's trip to Doncaster and Bradford's visit to Mansfield ended goalless.

