Birmingham: Blues 4 All sponsor Brandon Khela ahead of Raise Your Game Rovers event as Sai Sachdev debuts for Sheffield United

Birmingham City supporters' group Blues 4 All are taking the rare step of sponsoring first-team squad member Brandon Khela.

Sikh-Punjabi midfielder Khela penned senior terms at St Andrew's earlier this summer, becoming the first British South Asian ever to sign a professional deal with Birmingham City.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News at the time, Blues 4 All, who are affiliated to the Fans for Diversity campaign, described the news as "huge" - and a momentous occasion for people across the globe.

The group decided to sponsor Birmingham City Women's goalkeeper Lucy Thomas this season after being inspired by fellow supporters' club the Punjabi Rams, who Sky Sports News revealed were extending their sponsorship of winger Kira Rai for a fifth season.

And Blues 4 All have now also taken up an opportunity to sponsor Khela, with group chair Micky Singh explaining why they are so keen get behind the talented 17-year-old.

"I've supported Blues for over 60 years and have waited a very long time to see a Punjabi kid come up through the ranks here at Birmingham City Football Club," Singh told Sky Sports News.

"Brandon is a player with lots of potential and is just one of a few youngsters from South Asian backgrounds trying to break through.

Image: Academy youngster Riya Mannu is a set-piece specialist

"That's a huge credit to Blues, who are supporting talent despite the painfully slow response from football to tackle South Asian under-representation in the men's and women's professional game."

Singh: Khela and Sachdev offer 'genuine belief'

Central midfielder Khela played alongside Sheffield United youngster Sai Sachdev at England youth level over the summer.

England U18 international Sachdev has just enjoyed a weekend he will never forget after coming off the bench to make his Sheffield United debut in their Championship game away to Stoke.

Singh added: "What a magnificent occasion for Sai and his family, Blades fans, and so many others from all diversity of backgrounds.

"Kids like Brandon and Sai give South Asians genuine belief that they too have a place in the game."

Ewood Park to host Raise Your Game Rovers

Blues 4 All will be joined by Birmingham City ticket office manager Aamir Javaid for the 'Raise Your Game Rovers' event at Ewood Park on Saturday October 22, ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackburn.

It's the first in a series of completely free events - supported by Kick It Out and the Football Supporters' Association through the Fans for Diversity campaign - aimed at highlighting and opening up opportunities for people of South Asian heritage to work within football.

The event, building up to the return of Kick It Out's 'Raise Your Game' conference, will be held at Ewood Park's newly-refurbished Legends Lounge, and offers an opportunity to meet leading individuals from the industry including England C assistant manager Anwar Uddin MBE, and Riz Rehman from the PFA.

Kick It Out head of development and seasoned anti-discrimination campaigner Troy Townsend is hosting, alongside Blackburn's integration and development manager Yasir Sufi, and head of operations, Lynsey Talbot, who were both instrumental in Rovers winning the inaugural Diversity accolade at this year's EFL Awards.

British South Asians in Football pioneer Dev Trehan will reveal how Sky Sports has inspired countless people by putting the subject in front of millions of eyeballs globally, and will explain why stakeholders can no longer shy away from their responsibilities to take meaningful action towards improving South Asian representation in the English game.

FA Level 2 scout Trehan is the only dedicated South Asian female talent spotter in football in the country. He has been working with the families of elite-potential female footballers from South Asian backgrounds for 18 months, with two of those players moving to West Ham to play academy football this summer.

West Ham academy graduate Uddin told Sky Sports News: "We know British South Asians in football have historically been overlooked.

"We very much look forward to welcoming everyone to Ewood Park. Events like this that highlight success and best practice are extremely important, and help signpost opportunities and encourage more British South Asians into the game."

Sky Sports recognised and began taking steps to address the lack of British South Asian representation in English football - particularly in elite women's football - back in 2020 as part of its £30m commitment to tackle systemic racism and make a difference in communities across the UK.

According to the PFA, less than 10 per cent of players in the Women's Super League are from a diverse ethnic background. And the number of British South Asian professionals in the top division stands at an embarrassing 0.3 per cent, despite South Asian women making up the largest single ethnic minority female group in the country.

Sky Sports has worked with dozens of current and former players from diverse ethnic backgrounds, and has tried to give them a platform to share their stories to try and capture the imagination to inspire the next generation of footballers.

Female talent has been identified and signposted directly to the Football Association and other international federations, and professional clubs, as part of Sky Sports' unprecedented commitment to British South Asians in Football, which has also seen us devote a section of our website to raising awareness about South Asians in The Game.

A number of elite and elite-potential female players and their families have also been supported with mentoring and access to off-field developmental opportunities.

Earlier this year, Sky Sports also partnered with the country's largest sports race equality charity, Sporting Equals, which has seen us support participation across the country, including devising the 'Seeing Is Believing' event for century-old west London sports club Indian Gymkhana.

