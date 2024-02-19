Michael Beale: Manager leaves Sunderland after just nine weeks in charge

Michael Beale has parted company with Sunderland after just nine weeks in charge.

Beale oversaw only four wins in 12 games after succeeding Tony Mowbray and leaves the Black Cats 10th in the Championship, four points off the play-offs.

The former QPR and Rangers boss' final match in charge was the 2-1 defeat to Birmingham - Mowbray's current club - on Saturday.

Mike Dodds, Sunderland's assistant manager, will take charge until the end of the season as the club consider a long-term appointment in the summer.

Beale struggled to win over many of the Sunderland fans during his short time in charge at the Stadium of Light.

The 43-year-old also attracted criticism for appearing to snub Trai Hume when the defender was substituted at St Andrew's last weekend.

The 2023/24 season has been one to forget for Beale, who was also sacked by Rangers in October after less than a year at the helm.

Philippe Clement, his replacement at Ibrox, has won 22 of his 26 games in charge and taken Rangers to the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Beale's first managerial job was an impressive five-month spell in charge of QPR, which convinced Rangers to appoint him as head coach.

Beale has also worked with Chelsea and Liverpool's youth teams, while he was assistant manager at Sao Paulo, and at Rangers and Aston Villa under Steven Gerrard.