Derby County administrators hope to sell club in January 2022

Derby County administrators say they hope to complete the sale of the club by late January.

Derby have been in administration for 10 weeks and sit bottom of the Championship having been deducted 21 points this season.

According to an update from Quantuma, the club could be in new hands at the end of next month.

"We are continuing to make good progress and are seeking to complete a sale of Derby County Football Club in late January 2022," joint administrator and Quantuma CEO Carl Jackson said.

"This is subject to the successful outcome of negotiations with key stakeholders and interested parties which has always been the case."

Jackson also added that compensation claims made by Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers are still being discussed but progress has been made.

Both clubs complained after Derby finished ahead of each side in the 2018/19 and 2020/21 seasons respectively.

"By way of key matters still to resolve, later this month we expect to have identified a preferred buyer and made progress with ongoing discussions with HMRC, Middlesbrough Football Club and Wycombe Wanderers FC," Jackson said.

"All these matters will determine the most appropriate exit route from the administration.

"We can confirm at this stage that exclusivity has not been granted to any individual or group and we continue to have constructive discussions with a number of Interested parties.

"In terms of funding, this has been secured by the administrators, with a charge recently filed at Companies House.

"Day-to-day work to secure the future of this historic football club continues and while there are no guarantees, we remain confident of a positive outcome for the club."