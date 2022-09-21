Derby relieve Liam Rosenior of interim manager duties - but offer him role as part of coaching staff

Liam Rosenior has been relieved of his duties as interim manager of Derby County - but Sky Sports News has been told he could remain on the coaching staff at Pride Park.

Rosenior has been in interim charge of Derby since Wayne Rooney left the League One club in the summer.

The Rams are seventh in League One, just outside the play-off places on goal difference, after picking up 14 points from the opening nine matches of the season.

Rosenior was also part of the coaching set up under Rooney's predecessor Phillip Cocu and has been at the club since 2019.

Image: Rosenior took over as interim after Wayne Rooney left in the summer

Whether he remains at Derby after being overlooked for the permanent head coach role is now down to Rosenior. He has been offered a role as part of the new coaching set-up, but is yet to make up his mind.

Sky Sports News has been told that Paul Warne - who has been Rotherham's boss for six years - is the strong favourite to take over at Derby.

Warne has also been linked with the vacant manager's job at Huddersfield.