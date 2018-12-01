WATCH: Declan Rudd's howler as Maikel Kieftenbeld's tame effort slips through goalkeeper's legs

0:31 Declan Rudd had a moment to forget Declan Rudd had a moment to forget

Ever seen a goalkeeper nutmegged from 35 yards out? Well, you have now...

Preston goalkeeper Declan Rudd produced a moment that will be seen in blooper reels for years to come against Birmingham after he saw Maikel Kieftenbeld's tame effort from distance bobble between his legs.

It gifted Birmingham their opening goal at St Andrew's, and the hosts went on to win 3-0 after going ahead in the most bizarre of circumstances.

Rudd had bent down to collect the effort with his hands, but the ball appeared to hit a divot in the turf, causing it to bounce lower than the goalkeeper expected.

He looked on in disbelief as Kieftenbeld appeared somewhat reluctant to celebrate his first goal of the season.

Watch Rudd's moment to forget in the video above......