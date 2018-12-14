Jake Livermore signs West Brom contract until 2022

Jake Livermore has signed a contract extension with West Brom

West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2022.

The 29-year-old has missed just one league game this season and has been captain for Darren Moore's side during their current run of five games unbeaten.

Livermore, who arrived at The Hawthorns in January 2017, has made 68 appearances for the club, scoring two goals.

Baggies boss Moore told the club's website: "I'm really pleased Jake has signed an extension to his contract.

"Jake is an important member of our squad who adds a wealth of experience to our midfield.

"I still believe his best football is in front of him and he continues to add attributes to his game.

"He's somebody that I see playing an integral part in taking this club to where we want it to be."

Darren Moore has led Albion to a run of five games unbeaten

Albion's sporting and technical director Luke Dowling said Livermore's contract extension is "thoroughly deserved".

"We wanted to reward Jake not only for the excellent levels of his performances this season but also the loyalty he displayed in the summer," he said.

"There was Premier League interest in the summer but Jake sat down with the Club, listened to what we had to say, and knuckled down without any problems.

"It's good sense for the Club. We are trying to rebuild after relegation and he is one of the key figures for us going forward. This will take him through the peak years of his career.

"He conducts himself around the training ground in an exemplary manner which offers a good example to our younger players.

"We will be looking to extend with some of our other players but it is good that we have several senior players on relatively long-term contracts."