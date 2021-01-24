Christian Benteke: West Brom in transfer talks with Crystal Palace over striker

West Bromwich Albion are in talks with Crystal Palace over a short-term deal for striker Christian Benteke.

A striker has been top of Sam Allardyce's priority list since he took over the relegation-threatened Baggies before Christmas, and Benteke's proven Premier League goalscoring record appeals to Allardyce.

However, West Brom's finances are tight and negotiations with Palace have focused on how much of his existing wages would be paid by each side.

0:48 New Crystal Palace signing Jean-Philippe Mateta says he is 'very happy' to sign for the club after joining from Bundesliga side Mainz on an 18-month loan deal with an option to buy

Palace are prepared to listen to offers for Benteke following the arrival of Jean-Philippe Mateta from Mainz, but it is understood there is still some distance between the two club's standpoints.

West Brom have also looked at Galatasaray's Mbaye Diagne, Everton's Cenk Tosun, Bournemouth's Joshua King and Hoffenheim's Ishak Belfodil as they continue their search for a striker in January.

Benteke has scored three goals in 13 league appearances this term, including a double against West Brom in December, and his deal at Selhurst Park will run out in the summer.

Image: Benteke scored three goals for Crystal Palace so far this season

The Belgian began his Premier League career in the West Midlands with Aston Villa in the summer of 2012, and has cost over £65m in transfer fees during his time in England.

He is into his fifth season at Palace after joining from Liverpool in 2016 in a deal worth £28m.

The winter transfer window is open until Monday, February 1 at 11pm.

