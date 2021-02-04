Okay Yokuslu: West Brom loan signing due to arrive on Thursday and could make debut against Tottenham on Sunday

Okay Yokuslo who has signed a loan deal with West Brom for the rest of the season is due to arrive on Thursday after being granted a work permit; the midfielder has joined from Spanish club Celta Vigo; he is expected to be involved against Tottenham on Sunday

Thursday 4 February 2021 18:06, UK

Okay Yokuslu could make his debut for West Brom at Tottenham this weekend
Image: Okay Yokuslu could make his debut for West Brom at Tottenham this weekend

New West Bromwich Albion signing Okay Yokuslu has been granted a work permit and will fly into England on Thursday, Sky Sports News has learned.

He will train with his new team-mates for the first time on Friday and is available to make his Albion debut against Tottenham on Sunday.

The deal to bring the Turkey international midfielder to The Hawthorns on loan from Spanish side Celta Vigo was completed on Deadline Day.

The 26-year-old has joined the Baggies until the end of the 2020/21 campaign and was the club's fourth signing of the January transfer window.

Yokuslu has made 12 appearances for Celta Vigo in La Liga this season, as well as a further two in the Copa del Rey.

Trending

He has also featured five times for Turkey in 2020/21, coming up against Russia twice, Germany, Serbia and Croatia.

West Bromwich Albion
Manchester United

Sunday 14th February 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Yokuslu, who has represented Altay, Kayserispor and Trabzonspor in his homeland, has won 29 caps for his nation, scoring one goal against Montenegro in March, 2018.

Also See:

West Brom sporting and technical director Luke Dowling commented on Monday: "It has been a priority since the start of the January window to build on the quality we already have in the building and, in Okay, we have a proven international midfielder who we believe can help us in our battle to remain in the Premier League.

"As was the case with Mbaye Diagne and Robert Snodgrass, it is important the players joining us understand the situation in which we find ourselves, and are prepared to fight to help us achieve our goal. It is testament to Okay that he has also made the decision to commit himself to that challenge.

"Okay is a battling midfielder who wears his heart on his sleeve."

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Ocean Rescue