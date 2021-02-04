Okay Yokuslu: West Brom loan signing due to arrive on Thursday and could make debut against Tottenham on Sunday

New West Bromwich Albion signing Okay Yokuslu has been granted a work permit and will fly into England on Thursday, Sky Sports News has learned.

He will train with his new team-mates for the first time on Friday and is available to make his Albion debut against Tottenham on Sunday.

The deal to bring the Turkey international midfielder to The Hawthorns on loan from Spanish side Celta Vigo was completed on Deadline Day.

The 26-year-old has joined the Baggies until the end of the 2020/21 campaign and was the club's fourth signing of the January transfer window.

Yokuslu has made 12 appearances for Celta Vigo in La Liga this season, as well as a further two in the Copa del Rey.

He has also featured five times for Turkey in 2020/21, coming up against Russia twice, Germany, Serbia and Croatia.

West Bromwich Albion

Yokuslu, who has represented Altay, Kayserispor and Trabzonspor in his homeland, has won 29 caps for his nation, scoring one goal against Montenegro in March, 2018.

West Brom sporting and technical director Luke Dowling commented on Monday: "It has been a priority since the start of the January window to build on the quality we already have in the building and, in Okay, we have a proven international midfielder who we believe can help us in our battle to remain in the Premier League.

"As was the case with Mbaye Diagne and Robert Snodgrass, it is important the players joining us understand the situation in which we find ourselves, and are prepared to fight to help us achieve our goal. It is testament to Okay that he has also made the decision to commit himself to that challenge.

"Okay is a battling midfielder who wears his heart on his sleeve."