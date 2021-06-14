West Brom: Sporting director Luke Dowling leaves Championship club

West Brom sporting director Luke Dowling has left the club in the midst of their search for a new manager.
Former boss Sam Allardyce quit the Baggies at the end of last season following the club's relegation to the Championship.
The club's owners decided not to pursue former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder for the role and then talks broke down with former Huddersfield boss David Wagner, who is expected to take charge at Swiss side Young Boys.
And Dowling has now departed with a Monday statement reading: "West Bromwich Albion Football Club and sporting and technical director Luke Dowling have today parted company by mutual consent.
"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Luke for his efforts during his three years at The Hawthorns.
"Chief executive Xu Ke will later today release a statement regarding the ongoing search for a new head coach."