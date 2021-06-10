David Wagner: West Brom end pursuit of former Huddersfield and Schalke manager

David Wagner will not become West Brom's new head coach after talks broke down.

The former Huddersfield Town manager appeared set to succeed Sam Allardyce after he left the Baggies at the end of the 2020-21 season following the club's relegation to the Championship.

However, after lengthy discussions, the German will instead become the next manager of BSC Young Boys in Switzerland, with his appointment expected to be confirmed before the weekend.

West Brom were impressed with Wagner but they wanted assurances he had the appetite for a promotion battle in the Championship.

It became increasingly clear Wagner, who has been out of work since he was sacked by Schalke in September 2020, was keen at this stage of his career to remain close to his family in Germany.

Wagner, 49, previously led Huddersfield to a two-season stay in the Premier League during his three-and-a-half-year spell in charge.

Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder was originally top of Albion's wanted list, but the club's owners decided not to pursue him for the role.

Sky Sports News reported in May that Swansea boss Steve Cooper and former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard were also on the club's shortlist of candidates to replace Allardyce.