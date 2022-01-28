Andy Carroll: West Brom sign former Liverpool striker on deal until end of the season

West Brom have signed Andy Carroll on a deal until the end of the season.

The former Liverpool and Newcastle striker, who is eligible to play at Millwall on Saturday, was a free agent after his short-term deal at Reading ended earlier this month.

West Brom have moved for the former West Ham forward after Daryl Dike suffered a hamstring injury on his full debut against Peterborough which will rule him out for eight weeks.

Dike only moved to The Hawthorns from Orlando City for £7m at the start of the month.

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael said: "Andy is a player who is able to help us straight away. He is ready and brings with him all the attributes we need. It could be a win-win situation for us.

"The fact Andy has played plenty of games for Reading recently is great. He's fit after playing those games and he's scored goals during that short-term deal. Hopefully Andy can now score goals for us.

"After the Dike injury, we assessed the situation, because it is a big loss, and it was clear that he had made an impact in that short time.

"We needed to replace him, and we are pleased to welcome Andy who has a lot of experience."

Carroll had reportedly been an option for Burnley this month after they lost Chris Wood to Newcastle for £25m.

The 33-year-old recently had a two-month spell at Reading, where he scored twice in eight appearances for the Royals, including in the 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough.

The 33-year-old also had a pair of screamers disallowed in this month's 7-0 home defeat against Championship leaders Fulham.

Reading wanted to extend his deal but Carroll has opted to join high-flying Albion, who are fifth, seven points off the automatic promotion places.

