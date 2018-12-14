Wolves have option to buy Raul Jimenez, Nuno Espirito Santo confirms

0:43 Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed they have an option to buy on-loan Benfica player Raul Jimenez at the end of the season Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed they have an option to buy on-loan Benfica player Raul Jimenez at the end of the season

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed they have an option to sign on-loan Benfica playmaker Raul Jimenez at the end of the season, as long as all parties agree to the move.

The 27-year-old has impressed in the Premier League, scoring four goals and contributing five assists since arriving at Molineux over the summer, a tally that includes the opening goal of their 2-1 win over Chelsea on December 5.

But he insists any discussion over Jimenez's future must wait until the end of the season, as they instead focus their attentions on the visit of Bournemouth on Saturday.

"All these decisions will be taken in the right moment and now is not the right moment," he said.

"He is focused on what he has to do, on training sessions and on the competition.

Nuno Espirito Santo says the players have helped shape the club's recent return to form

"The right moment is at the end of the season. Until then, there is no point in thinking or speaking about it.

"It's everybody's choice and there are three parts involved: Wolves; the club whom owns him, Benfica and the player."

The 2-1 victory over Chelsea was followed by a win by the same scoreline away to Newcastle last weekend, a feat that Nuno recognises as impressive in the Premier League.

"It's massive, we know how hard it is to achieve back-to-back wins in such a difficult competition," he added.

"We want to continue and we are ready for it."

Wolves have returned to winning ways after a slump that saw them pick up just one point from a possible 18 prior to the defeat of Chelsea.

Nuno has praised the contribution of the players to a more flexible approach and highlighted the club's ethos of encouraging "talent, freedom and unpredictability."

"They [ideas] are coming from everybody but especially the players. They give you the best answers," he said.

"If you look carefully enough you are able to get the best out of them and the players are there. The players give you the solutions.

"We expect this from them, it is what we establish and build. We have space for talent, freedom and unpredictability."