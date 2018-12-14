Wolves vs Bournemouth preview: Eddie Howe's side look to bounce back

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth lost 4-0 at home to Liverpool in their last match

Eddie Howe has urged Bournemouth to move on from their defeat to Liverpool when they travel to Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Cherries were beaten 4-0 at home by Liverpool, with striker Callum Wilson missing the game due to a hamstring injury.

Manager Eddie Howe says Wilson has "recovered well" and should be in contention as the Cherries look to return to winning ways.

After a strong start to the season, they have lost five of their last six matches.

"We want to get out there and put the Liverpool game to bed," said Howe. "The Christmas period is a really important time for us. We know we can build some real momentum and these periods can often define seasons.

"Wolves have done well and have carried their form and playing style forward from the Championship."

Wolves would leapfrog Bournemouth in the table if they win this weekend.

They have beaten Chelsea and Newcastle in their last two outings.

Team news

Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling is set for a spell on the sidelines following an operation on his knee.

England midfielder Lewis Cook will miss the rest of the season because of a serious knee injury, which has also seen him have surgery. Defender Adam Smith (knee) continues his rehabilitation.

Wolves team news to follow

Match stats

This will be the first ever top-flight meeting between Wolves and Bournemouth, and the first in any competition since March 2015 (2-1 win for Bournemouth in the Championship).

Bournemouth have won each of their last three games against Wolves in all competitions, with each victory coming by the same 2-1 scoreline.

Wolves are looking for their first victory against Bournemouth since December 1989 (3-1), having failed to win any of the last five meetings (D2 L3).

Nine of the 11 games between Wolves and Bournemouth in all competitions have seen both sides score, including in each of the last seven fixtures.

No side has won more Premier League games thanks to 90th minute goals this season than Wolves (two games, level with Manchester United). Before this season, Wolves had never scored a 90th minute winner in the Premier League.

Bournemouth have lost five of their last six Premier League games, earning just three points in that time (W1 D0 L5). They'd earned 13 points from their previous six matches in the competition (W4 D1 L1).

Each of Bournemouth's last six Premier League goals have been scored in the first half of games, last scoring after half-time against Fulham on October 27th.

Merson's prediction

Wolves are on a roll. I wouldn't mind watching this game on Soccer Saturday, it'll be open and both teams really have a go.

Wolves have got their reward in the last couple weeks. I think there will be plenty of goals in this one. After a few worrying weeks, Wolves have turned it around and look fantastic again, that just shows you how big each victory is in this league.

Bournemouth were battered against Liverpool but it was an off-day; I expect to see them back at a high level at Molineux.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)