Wolves vs Manchester City: FA to investigate after missiles thrown at Molineux
Last Updated: 27/12/19 11:02pm
The Football Association will investigate after missiles were thrown on to the pitch during Wolves' 3-2 Premier League victory at home to Manchester City on Friday night.
An announcement during the first half at Molineux warned fans there had been numerous reports of the throwing of foreign objects.
Objects, including what appeared to be a hip flask, were hurled after Raheem Sterling had put City in front with a re-taken penalty, awarded following a VAR review, in the 25th minute.
Referee Martin Atkinson gave the object - thrown from the Wolves end behind keeper Rui Patricio's goal - to fourth official Andre Marriner, who informed security.
The FA have said they will be looking into the incident.
Ten-man Manchester City eventually lost a two-goal lead as Wolves produced a stunning second-half comeback to win the match from two down.