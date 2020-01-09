Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone agrees deal with Fiorentina

Patrick Cutrone has scored three goals for Wolves this season

Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone has changed his mind and agreed a move to Fiorentina.

Talks between the Italian and the Serie A club had broken down earlier this week and Cutrone was back in the west Midlands and training with Wolves' first-team squad on Wednesday.

Negotiations resumed again on Wednesday night and it appears the agreement for a loan move will include a view to a permanent deal.

Cutrone joined Wolves from AC Milan in the summer for an initial £16m, but has started just two Premier League games under head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

The 22-year-old held talks about his future with Nuno on Friday and was subsequently left out of the side's FA Cup third-round match with Manchester United.

He will be returning to Serie A, where he scored 13 goals in 62 appearances for AC Milan between 2017-19.