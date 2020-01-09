Wolverhampton News

Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone agrees deal with Fiorentina

Last Updated: 09/01/20 3:18pm

Patrick Cutrone has scored three goals for Wolves this season
Patrick Cutrone has scored three goals for Wolves this season

Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone has changed his mind and agreed a move to Fiorentina.

Talks between the Italian and the Serie A club had broken down earlier this week and Cutrone was back in the west Midlands and training with Wolves' first-team squad on Wednesday.

Negotiations resumed again on Wednesday night and it appears the agreement for a loan move will include a view to a permanent deal.

Cutrone joined Wolves from AC Milan in the summer for an initial £16m, but has started just two Premier League games under head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

The 22-year-old held talks about his future with Nuno on Friday and was subsequently left out of the side's FA Cup third-round match with Manchester United.

He will be returning to Serie A, where he scored 13 goals in 62 appearances for AC Milan between 2017-19.

