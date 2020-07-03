Raul Jimenez 'happy' at Wolves despite transfer speculation, says Diogo Jota

1:10 Diogo Jota is hopeful Wolves team-mate Raul Jimenez will stay at the club this summer Diogo Jota is hopeful Wolves team-mate Raul Jimenez will stay at the club this summer

Diogo Jota says Wolves team-mate Raul Jimenez is "happy" at the club amid transfer speculation surrounding the Mexico striker.

Jimenez is a target for Manchester United and is also reportedly attracting interest from Italian champions Juventus following his fine form this season that has seen him score 24 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions.

But the 29-year-old is enjoying life at Molineux according to Jota, who also praised the impact his strike partner has made for Wolves since he arrived on loan from Benfica in June 2018, before making his move permanent in a club-record £30m deal.

Jota told Sky Sports News: "I think he is happy here. I think everyone is and if we are happy we always play better.

"After the season is finished I think everyone can think about their own careers, but until then we'll go as a team thinking to do our best in each game.

"I think he's an unbelievable player. We signed him when we came to the Premier League and, [although] not from the beginning, I started to create a good relationship with him, not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well and that's helped me, him and the team.

"To have a player like Raul who is a finisher and decides matches is really important to us and he's in a good moment now."

Jimenez has scored 15 goals in the Premier League this season

Jota: Champions League not our target

Sixth-place Wolves could move into the Champions League places this weekend if they win at home against Arsenal on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, and hope both Manchester United and Chelsea drop points.

But Jota insists qualification for Europe's top club competition is not on their mind despite the club sitting just two points off the top four and looking for their fourth straight league win.

The 23-year-old said: "No, that's not our target [Champions League qualification]. It's obviously good to be as high as possible in the table but we compete game-by-game.

Jota has helped Wolves go on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions

"The target is to win every match that we play and the next one is on Saturday so our target is to win Saturday's match."

Asked how much confidence Wolves have at the moment, he responded: "A lot. I think after the restart we haven't conceded and we've created chances after our goals.

"I think at the moment we are strong; the pandemic didn't create a big impact on us so I think we just need to keep on going and Saturday we go again against Arsenal."