Nuno Espirito Santo unsure if Adama Traore will remain at Wolves

Adama Traore impressed on Wolves' win at West Ham

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo admits he does not know if Adama Traore will leave the club this summer.

Liverpool have been reportedly linked with a move for the winger, who delivered another impressive performance against West Ham on Sunday.

Traore offered a reminder of his thrilling combination of speed, strength and quality in the final third when he came on as a second-half substitute to set up late goals for Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto in Wolves' 2-0 victory at the London Stadium.

Highlights from Wolves' win over West Ham in the Premier League

Next up for Wolves is the visit of Bournemouth on Wednesday night.

When asked if the 24-year-old will still be at Molineux next season, Nuno said: "I don't know. He is here now and he has trained well today and he is ready to go [play] tomorrow.

"It is day by day, no speculation, and [we] just focus on what we have to do and prepare for Bournemouth."

Traore has developed a reputation as an impact substitute but the former Barcelona trainee is pushing strongly for a starting place against Bournemouth, although Nuno refused to be drawn on his team selection.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo praises his medical staff for their work this week in helping his side prepare for the game against West Ham

"He must keep working," added Nuno. "Adama is a special player, he is unique, and I think when he is on the pitch he already has an impact on the game.

"Of course he has things to improve and then after that it is our decision how we use players and manage the team in the game plan and the moment.

"The momentum and the moment we are in after three months of activity, we have a lot of things to judge on and try to make the right decisions."

Highlights from Crystal Palace's win over Bournemouth in the Premier League

Wolves will face a Bournemouth side who struggled during their return to action against Crystal Palace at the weekend, with the 2-0 defeat at the Vitality Stadium signalling a fourth defeat in the last five Premier League games for Eddie Howe's relegation-threatened team.

However, Nuno is still expecting a tough test for his side.

He said: "Bournemouth are a good team. It is a team that plays good football and has very good players and a fantastic manager.

"The games are so tough and what is happening to Bournemouth can happen to anyone.

"A bad run is very difficult to bounce back from but I have all the respect and admiration for Bournemouth."

