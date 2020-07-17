Nuno Espirito Santo insists Wolves will continue to develop amid Champions League ambition

Wolves are targeting a second consecutive season in Europe

Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves will continue to improve after their hopes of Champions League qualification through the Premier League came to an end this week.

Wolves, who can still secure a route into Europe's top-tier club competition if they can win the Europa League when it resumes next month, are six points adrift of the top four with two matches remaining and hold a vastly inferior goal difference.

Nuno has led Wolves from the Championship to the English top flight and a return to European football after a 40-year absence since he took charge at Molineux in 2017.

"I think we are improving and always trying to become better, knowing it is a difficult season of ups and downs," Nuno said.

Wolves won all three games in June following the Premier League restart

"But I think we will always be able to react to the not so good performances and bounce back and play good after those games.

"It is always the same and has been this way since three seasons ago. I think it is a long process of building and improving and we are still on the way."

Wolves, who conceded an injury-time penalty to draw 1-1 at Burnley on Wednesday before top-four rivals Leicester and Manchester United both won a day later, host Crystal Palace on Monday before they conclude their league campaign against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on July 26.

2:55 Highlights as Burnley's Chris Wood scored a dramatic stoppage-time penalty to secure a draw against Wolves in the Premier League Highlights as Burnley's Chris Wood scored a dramatic stoppage-time penalty to secure a draw against Wolves in the Premier League

Two points from their remaining games will ensure the club surpasses their points tally of 57 from last season and Nuno wants a strong finish from his side, who finished seventh in their first campaign back in the Premier League since 2012.

"It is important to improve but it will be tough, because it is a good team with good players, quality players, and we expect a really tough game," he said.

"We will focus on the team of Crystal Palace and try to be organised. I think it is the best way to approach it."

Wolves will meet Olympiakos in the second leg of their last-16 tie on August 6, after a 1-1 draw in Greece in March prior to the suspension of the competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.