Nelson Semedo: Wolves make offer for Barcelona right-back

Wolves are in the market for a right-back following Matt Doherty's move to Tottenham

Wolves have made an offer for Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo.

Talks between the two clubs are continuing but Barcelona are willing to part with the Portugal international, meaning it will be down to the player to decide if he wants to join Wolves.

Semedo is represented by Gestifute, the agency run by Jorge Mendes, who plays a key part in many Wolves deals.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is understood to be in the market for another option at right-back following the sale of Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty to Tottenham on a four-year-deal.

Wolves confirmed the signing of Ki-Jana Hoever from Liverpool as forward Diogo Jota's completed a move in the opposite direction in a deal worth up to £45m.

Hoever, 18, signed a five-year-deal at Molineaux and the Dutch defender is capable of playing right-back, right-wing back and centre-back - however it is understood Wolves still remain keen to bolster that area of their defence further.

Hoever became Wolves' fourth signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of Fabio Silva, Fernando Marcal and Vitor Ferreira.

