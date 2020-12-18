Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo unhappy with squad balance after Raul Jimenez injury

Nuno Espirito Santo admits he is unhappy with the balance of his Wolves squad in the absence of Raul Jimenez, but refused to say whether he would dip into the January transfer market.

Jimenez is recovering from the fractured skull he suffered during the Premier League clash with Arsenal last month.

The striker, who scored 27 goals last season, visited the training ground again on Thursday and Friday this week as he continues to improve.

The likes of Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto have stepped up with goals in Jimenez's absence but the Mexican has left a major hole in the team.

Image: Pedro Neto scored an injury-time winner as Wolves beat Chelsea 2-1 on Tuesday

"Unfortunately we had a huge situation that put one of our important players out for some time with a serious situation," Nuno said.

"What happened to Raul is difficult and that's why I'm not happy with the balance of the squad. I think we need to rebalance the squad."

Nuno confirmed Jimenez is "progressing and improving very well" but there remains no timetable for his return to action.

"There's no timetable, no date on that because first of all he has to recover his health and then we think about him returning," Nuno said on Friday. "But it's positive.

"He was with us yesterday again, he's around and he's getting better. He will return stronger."