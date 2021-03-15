Rui Patricio: Wolves goalkeeper 'ok' after being stretchered off with head injury during Liverpool defeat

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says goalkeeper Rui Patricio is "ok" after being stretchered off with a head injury during Monday's defeat to Liverpool.

Patricio received oxygen during lengthy on-field treatment after colliding with team-mate Conor Coady as the Portugal international goalkeeper came off his line with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah through on goal.

Salah found the net but the assistant referee then immediately raised his flag to rule the goal out for offside, with VAR confirming the correct decision had been made.

The incident occurred in the 86th minute of Monday night's Premier League game, with Liverpool eventually closing out a 1-0 victory after 17 minutes of injury time had been played.

Image: Patricio was injured in an accidental clash with Wolves team-mate Conor Coady

"We just have an update now, he's ok," Nuno told Sky Sports. "He's conscious, totally conscious, he remembers what happened, he is aware, so the doctor tells me he's ok.

"I think it was a collision with Coady, I think the knee of Coady on the head, but he's ok, he's ok, we speak already, so thank God, he's ok.

"All these situations when there's a concussion in the head gets all of us worried, but he's ok, so he's going to recover so everything's ok."

Image: Wolves forward Raul Jimenez was watching from the stands during Monday night's game

Watching from the stands was Wolves forward Raul Jimenez, who has not played since undergoing surgery on a fractured skull sustained in a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz in November.