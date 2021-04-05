Jonny Otto: Wolves defender out for season after suffering ACL injury

Wing-back Jonny suffers second injury to ACL in right knee; 27-year-old will miss Wolves' final nine Premier League games and will likely be unavailable for selection at Euro 2020 for the Spanish national team

Monday 5 April 2021 19:25, UK

Wolverhampton defender Jonny Otto
Image: Defender Jonny Otto will miss the remainder of the season for Wolves

Wolves wing-back Jonny Otto is out for the rest of the season after injuring his ACL for the second time in eight months.

The injury happened in training on Sunday ahead of Wolves' Premier League match with West Ham on Monday night.

It was to the same knee he damaged last August in a Europa League match against Olympiakos.

The 27-year-old Spain international returned from that injury in February and has played seven times in the league this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United

Monday 5th April 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

He has been capped three times for the national side but the injury will mean he will be unavailable for the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship this summer.

Trending

The Wolves' website said: "Jonny has suffered a reinjury to his right knee in training on Sunday. He will need surgery to the MCL and again to the ACL.

Also See:

"He will see a specialist in London this week."

Win £250,000 on Friday!

Win £250,000 on Friday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Friday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Stream Live with NOW

Get Sky Sports