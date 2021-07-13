Wolves transfer news: Rui Patricio set for Roma move with Olympiakos' Jose Sa heading to Molineux

Goalkeeper Rui Patricio is in Italy for a medical ahead of his move to Roma, with Wolves set to replace him with Olympiakos' Jose Sa.

Patricio will link up with Portuguese compatriot Jose Mourinho, who was appointed as Roma boss earlier this summer.

Roma have agreed to pay Wolves around £10.25m for the 33-year-old.

Patricio - who had only one year remaining on his contract at Molineux - joined Wolves from Sporting Lisbon in 2018 following their promotion to the Premier League and played over 100 matches for the club.

New Wolves boss Bruno Lage is moving swiftly to replace Patricio, with the club close to finalising a £6.85m deal for Olympiakos keeper Jose Sa.

Image: Jose Sa is close to joining Wolves as Patricio's replacement

The 28-year-old - a former Portugal U21 international - has been with the Greek side for the past three seasons, helping them win the league title in 2020 and 2021.

He started his career in his homeland with Maritimo before joining Porto and then moving to Olympiakos.