Wolves transfer news: Rui Patricio set for Roma move with Olympiakos' Jose Sa heading to Molineux

Goalkeeper Rui Patricio is in Italy for a medical ahead of his move to Roma, with Wolves set to replace him with Olympiakos' Jose Sa.
Patricio will link up with Portuguese compatriot Jose Mourinho, who was appointed as Roma boss earlier this summer.
Roma have agreed to pay Wolves around £10.25m for the 33-year-old.
Patricio - who had only one year remaining on his contract at Molineux - joined Wolves from Sporting Lisbon in 2018 following their promotion to the Premier League and played over 100 matches for the club.
New Wolves boss Bruno Lage is moving swiftly to replace Patricio, with the club close to finalising a £6.85m deal for Olympiakos keeper Jose Sa.
Trending
- England trio in Team of Tournament - and best of Euro 2020
- Chelsea face 'mission impossible' over Haaland transfer
- Racism in football: What do fans really think?
- 'McGregor can still knock anyone out'
- Verstappen vs Hamilton: How the F1 title fight has swung
- Ole: Rashford will keep stepping up for penalties
- Debate: Was Southgate right with shootout selections?
- Man Utd allowed to discuss Varane terms
- England Euro 2020 player ratings: Sterling stars
- Mings hits out at Home Sec: 'Don't pretend to be disgusted'
The 28-year-old - a former Portugal U21 international - has been with the Greek side for the past three seasons, helping them win the league title in 2020 and 2021.
He started his career in his homeland with Maritimo before joining Porto and then moving to Olympiakos.