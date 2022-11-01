 Skip to content

Wolves in advanced talks with Julen Lopetegui over vacant managerial role

Talks reopened this week with Wolves' No 1 target after Julen Lopetegui turned down the chance to take the job last month following the sacking of Bruno Lage; all parties are hopeful a deal can be concluded soon; Steve Davis will remain in interim charge until the World Cup

Tuesday 1 November 2022 20:50, UK

Image: Talks reopened this week with Wolves' No 1 target Julen Lopetegui

Wolves are in advanced talks with Julen Lopetegui over the managerial position.

Talks reopened this week with Wolves' No 1 target, who turned down the chance to take the job last month following the sacking of Bruno Lage.

All parties are hopeful a deal can be concluded soon, with Lopetegui now a free agent after being sacked by Sevilla.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brentford’s draw against Wolves in the Premier League

Lopetegui is understood to be represented by Jorge Mendes - a close associate of the Wolves ownership who also represents a number of the club's players.

Wolves approached QPR head coach Mick Beale after Lopetegui turned down the job for personal reasons, but were also rejected by the Championship manager.

Trending

In October, Wolves announced Steve Davis would remain as the club's interim head coach until 2023. It is thought he will remain in charge until the mid-season break for the World Cup.

Also See:

Wolves have managed just one win under Davis in five matches, losing three of those games. The Midlands club sit 19th in the Premier League table, two points from safety.

Win £250,000 on Tuesday with Super 6!

Win £250,000 on Tuesday with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6 on Tuesday. Entries by 8pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema