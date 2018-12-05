Kelvin Davies 'envious' of Hugo Lloris as Southampton lose at Tottenham

Southampton interim boss Kelvin Davis admitted he was "envious" watching Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris continuously thwart his side at Wembley.

Former goalkeeper Davis was overseeing first-team matters while new boss Ralph Hasenhuttl watched on from the stands.

Southampton slipped to a 3-1 defeat to Spurs but created ample opportunities as they found Lloris in outstanding form.

Harry Kane celebrates giving Tottenham the lead against Southampton

The French World Cup winner denied Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, James Ward-Prowse and Austin with some amazing goalkeeping, which left Davis purring over his performance.

He said: "Goals change games, we probably switched off at key moments and at the other end you've got a world class goalkeeper pulling off fantastic saves - I was envious.

"When you're 3-0 down against Spurs you're not expecting much from the game.

"The lads were fantastic at sticking to our game plan and played as a team, which is what I asked them to do. There was a lot to be satisfied with although we didn't take anything from the game."

Newly appointed Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl in the stands

Davis revealed he met Hasenhuttl in the team hotel ahead of the game but the new manager had no influence on team selection.

The stand-in boss feels it's clear where Southampton need to improve after they leaked three sloppy goals against Spurs, who moved up to third in the Premier League.

"We've got an honest set of players but if you look at the goals we've conceded tonight - that's our Achilles heel," Davis added.

"He'll be looking to address that. It's a mind-set not confidence. The goals are easy to stop. Confidence will build from that."