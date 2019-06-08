Moussa Djenepo passes Southampton medical ahead of £15m move

Moussa Djenepo joined Standard Liege in January 2017

Moussa Djenepo has passed his medical with Southampton and joined up with the Mali squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 20-year-old winger is expected to be confirmed as a Saints player next week, pending a work permit.

Southampton agreed a deal that could rise to £15m after performance-related bonuses with Standard Liege earlier this week.

Djenepo scored seven goals and managed three assists in 25 league appearances for Liege this season, and also managed three in five Europa League games.

He has eight caps and has scored one goal for his country since his senior debut in October 2017.

Djenepo will be Ralph Hassenhuttl's first permanent signing since he took over from Mark Hughes at St Mary's in December 2018.

The Austrian has previously said Southampton face a "difficult summer" with limited funds to use in the transfer market.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Also See:

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.