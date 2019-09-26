Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhuttl wary of Tottenham's quality

Tottenham are "even more dangerous" after a poor run of results which has left them like a wounded boxer, says Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Spurs have won four of their last 17 games - and on Tuesday night they crashed out of the Carabao Cup in the third round after losing on penalties against League Two Colchester United.

Hasenhuttl takes his Saints side to north London on Saturday - "it is a big challenge, but we like these challenges" - and the Austrian is wary of facing the wrath of a frustrated Spurs team.

1:28 Mauricio Pochettino insists that Tottenham's recent dip in form is not his most difficult period at the club Mauricio Pochettino insists that Tottenham's recent dip in form is not his most difficult period at the club

"As always, like a boxer, when he is knocked a little bit he is even more dangerous, so pay attention.", said Hasenhuttl ahead of Saturday's trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"We don't look too much on them. I think it's important for us to concentrate on our qualities. We know it is a big challenge, but we like these challenges.

"Our last away games were very good - better than our home games - so we are not scared about this game, we like to go there.

"It's on us, and how we believe in our qualities and how we learn to compete against the big teams away from home. In away games it must be perfect, if we don't do that it's difficult.

"It's never an advantage against a big team if they are struggling because you must always be aware of the quality they have. We expect the most difficult opponent we can imagine."

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's 2-1 win over Tottenham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's 2-1 win over Tottenham in the Premier League

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino achieved great success in his 18-month spell in charge of Southampton, taking them to an eight-placed finish in the Premier League - the highest in the club's history.

Hasenhuttl is an admirer of his predecessor Pochettino who he says took Spurs "from a really struggling team to a Champions League finalist".

"I think he did a fantastic job in Tottenham. I think it is unbelievable the job he does there," added Hasenhuttl.

Last season, though, Hasenhuttl was victorious in his first meeting against Pochettino - although the Argentine was not present in the dugout due to his rant at referee Mike Dean.

"Last year, he was not allowed to sit on the bench, so maybe this is why we were able to take the three points," he added.

"I don't know how we won this game because they should've been up by four in the first half. So it was a very good second half. We had a few good subs in the half-time and we took more risks in the second half.

"If you want to take points against such a team, you need a nearly perfect performance, and even then you are not sure."