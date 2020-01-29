Kyle Walker-Peters: Southampton set to complete loan deal for Tottenham defender

Southampton are set to complete a loan deal for Tottenham full-back Kyle Walker-Peters on Wednesday.

The two clubs have agreed a deal in principle which would see Walker-Peters join the south coast club until the end of the season.

The right-back underwent a medical in Southampton on Tuesday ahead of joining Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

Sky Sports News reported earlier in January that Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton were all interested in Walker-Peters, with Roy Hodgson even confirming Palace were in talks, but Southampton looks to be the chosen destination.

The 22-year-old has made just five appearances for Spurs this season, despite being depleted in the full-back areas.

Walker-Peters has only played once under new Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, a 3-1 Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich, with Serge Aurier the preferred choice and youngster Japhet Tanganga featuring sporadically at right-back.

He is set to become Southampton's first signing of the January transfer window.

