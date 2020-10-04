Ibrahima Diallo: Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says deal is 'done' for midfielder

Ralph Hasenhuttl has told Sky Sports News that Ibrahima Diallo's £12m move to Southampton from Stade Brestois is "done" after the midfielder completed a medical.

The 21-year-old has agreed a four-year contract at St Mary's and official confirmation is expected soon.

Saints turned to the French midfielder after missing out on Ibrahim Sangare, with the 22-year-old Ivory Coast international opting to join PSV Eindhoven from Toulouse on Monday.

Diallo will not have any visa issues and will not have to self-quarantine for 14 days providing he tests negative after a Covid-19 test as he is coming from an elite sports environment.

Saints boss Hasenhuttl told Sky Sports News last week he was looking to sign two or three more players with the club still on the hunt for more in the weekend leading up to Deadline Day - and he reiterated this after his side's 2-0 victory over West Brom, stating that it could be an "interesting 24 hours" ahead.

Hasenhuttl said: "We're still hoping to get an alternative for two positions, we must have a look.

"I think it'll be an interesting 24 hours. We know that we have issues in some positions and then if we get the right package, we are still looking to get another player in."

