Ibrahima Diallo: Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says deal is 'done' for midfielder

Ralph Hasenhuttl has told Sky Sports News that Ibrahima Diallo's £12m move to Southampton from Stade Brestois is "done" after the midfielder completed a medical.
The 21-year-old has agreed a four-year contract at St Mary's and official confirmation is expected soon.
- Stunning Romeu volley helps Saints to victory
- Hasenhuttl wants up to three new signings
- Deadline Day: What does every PL club need?
- Transfer Centre LIVE!
Saints turned to the French midfielder after missing out on Ibrahim Sangare, with the 22-year-old Ivory Coast international opting to join PSV Eindhoven from Toulouse on Monday.
ONE MILLION POUNDS! Can you imagine?
You read correctly. Do not miss your chance to scoop £1m for free in this week's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.
Diallo will not have any visa issues and will not have to self-quarantine for 14 days providing he tests negative after a Covid-19 test as he is coming from an elite sports environment.
Saints boss Hasenhuttl told Sky Sports News last week he was looking to sign two or three more players with the club still on the hunt for more in the weekend leading up to Deadline Day - and he reiterated this after his side's 2-0 victory over West Brom, stating that it could be an "interesting 24 hours" ahead.
Trending
- Download Instructions
- Man Utd's £15.4m Telles bid rejected by Porto
- Dortmund: 'Door closed' for Man Utd on Sancho deal
- Live Premier League games on Sky Sports
- How Aston Villa turned the corner
- Man Utd close to signing Cavani on two-year deal
- Arsenal transfer rumours
- Celtic make Snodgrass loan offer
- 'I can't understand the criticism of Dak Prescott'
- Pressing issues for Guardiola?
ONE MILLION POUNDS! Can you imagine?
You read correctly. Do not miss your chance to scoop £1m for free in this week's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.
Hasenhuttl said: "We're still hoping to get an alternative for two positions, we must have a look.
"I think it'll be an interesting 24 hours. We know that we have issues in some positions and then if we get the right package, we are still looking to get another player in."
Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass
Catch the action for only £25 a month with this limited time offer. Watch the Premier League, Formula 1, PGA Tour and much more. Cancel any time.
Transfer Deadline Day - October 5
The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity throughout the day involving the biggest names in football.
Some of the highlights to enjoy on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms:
- Breakfast with David Ginola and Rachel Yankey
- The Football Show Special with Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole
- Countdown with Harry and Jamie Redknapp
- Supporters at the heart of the show with Sky VIP fan wall
You can also follow the stories on Sky Sports' digital platforms, with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.
Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to keep across all the deals and drama with Sky Sports.