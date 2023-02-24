Ruben Selles: Southampton confirm Spaniard as manager until end of season

Ruben Selles appointed as manager of Southampton until the end of the season; Jesse Marsch looked set to replace the dismissed Nathan Jones but talks with the former Leeds boss broke down; Southampton beat Chelsea on Saturday but remain bottom, three points from safety
Friday 24 February 2023 08:55, UK
Southampton have confirmed Ruben Selles will take charge of the club until the end of the season.
Selles replaces Nathan Jones, who was dismissed by Saints having only taken over as manager from Ralph Hasenhuttl in November, shortly before the league paused for the Qatar World Cup.
Southampton's first game under the Spaniard was Saturday's impressive 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge which boosted their survival chances. They remain bottom of the Premier League but are now just three points from safety.
Selles, who holds a UEFA Pro Licence, has previously managed Valencia's U18s and served as an assistant manager in Russia, Azerbaijan, Greece and Denmark.
Former Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch looked set to be Southampton's next permanent manager after being sacked by the West Yorkshire club earlier this month, but a deal for the American fell through.
Speaking before Southampton's 1-0 win over Chelsea last week, Selles made it clear he wanted to take the job at St Mary's on a permanent basis.
"I feel comfortable. I'm an honest person, I try to be very clear with what we do and I think I have built myself up to be here with you today," he said.
"I have been through all the levels of football - not in England, but in the rest of the world - and that is a learning path that I am very proud of. I have a lot of personal experience, coaching hours. I think it's a natural thing for me.
"I want to be the manager and, as I was asked three or four months ago, I think I'm as capable of doing that as any other. But it's not my decision."
February 25 - Leeds (A), kick-off 3pm
March 1 - Grimsby Town, FA Cup (H), kick-off 7.15pm
March 4 - Leicester (H), kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
March 11 - Manchester United (A), kick-off 3pm
March 15 - Brentford (H), kick-off 7.30pm