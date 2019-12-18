Badou Ndiaye: Stoke midfielder close to joining Trabzonspor on loan

Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye is close to completing a loan move to Trabzonspor, Sky Sports News understands.

The 29-year-old Senegal international is expected to fly out to Turkey for a medical ahead of officially joining the Super Lig club on January 1.

Ndiaye, who has made 13 appearances for the Potters this season, is set to join on a loan until the end of the season with an option to buy.

He joined Stoke from Turkish club Galatasaray for more than £14m in January 2018 before the club were relegated to the Championship at the end of that campaign.

He re-joined Galatasaray on loan last season, making 33 appearances and scoring three goals, but returned to Stoke to be part of Nathan Jones' side.

Ndiaye has continued in the team under new boss Michael O'Neill but is thought to be on high wages, with the club reportedly keen to trim down their wage bill next month.