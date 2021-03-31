Colchester United appoint Hayden Mullins as head coach in bid to retain League Two status

Colchester United have appointed Hayden Mullins as head coach until the end of the season as they bid to avoid relegation from League Two.

Mullins, who joined the U's as assistant head coach at the start of the season, has taken over from Wayne Brown, who had been placed in interim charge following the departure of Steve Ball last month.

Brown won one of his nine league fixtures in charge to leave the club one point above the relegation zone, with eight games left in their season.

In a club statement, owner and chairman Robbie Cowling said: "Wayne Brown has given his all to lift the club away from danger but his hard work, positivity and enthusiasm have not been rewarded with the results he deserved and the club needed.

"I can't allow those poor results to eat away at the team's confidence to beat the drop, which despite our position remains high."

1:46 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Colchester United and Bradford

Cowling added he was looking to employ someone with "good managerial experience" to assist former Crystal Palace and West Ham midfielder Mullins and "mentor him" for the rest of the season.

Mullins, who took caretaker charge of Watford's final two Premier League games last season, will begin his tenure away at in-form Bolton on Good Friday.